TIP opens new flagship ‘super-branch’ in Nuneaton

TIP Trailer Services has opened a new flagship depot created from a brownfield site that is literally next door to its existing operation in Nuneaton.
This ‘super-branch’ is the company’s biggest ever investment in new workshop facilities and contains a purpose built ten bay workshop, brake roller testers and MOT lane to double the current service capacity in this key location for the TIP business. Moreover, with all functions contained within one dedicated building, TIP can provide the most comprehensive support service in the industry.
With more than 5,000 TIP trailers operating in the area, the 10 acre site has been designed to support its current and future growth within the busy central UK region and is superbly positioned with easy access to the M6, M42, M1 and M69 motorways.
Says Mike Furnival, Managing Director UK & Ireland. “TIP has always enjoyed great support from our customers in the Midlands and this investment reflects our commitment to the area. We have an experienced, dedicated operations team together with an unrivalled team of skilled technicians supporting our customers from both the workshop and our fleet of mobile service vans.”
Moreover, the experienced commercial team of Simon Dudley and Matt Gripton are delighted to welcome customers old and new, together with Lee Gore who leads the experienced operations team in this new venture.
“We will continue to invest in our infrastructure to match the increasing demands of transport” said Mike. “The commitment of our people and the loyalty of our customers demand that we continue to improve conditions for the future health, safety and prosperity of our industry.”