Headline News

TIP opens new flagship ‘super-branch’ in Nuneaton

Friday, May 15, 2020 - 08:12
No Comments
234 Views
Fleet Management, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, TIP, Top News, Trailer

TIP Trailer Services has opened a new flagship depot created from a brownfield site that is literally next door to its existing operation in Nuneaton.

TIP

This ‘super-branch’ is the company’s biggest ever investment in new workshop facilities and contains a purpose built ten bay workshop, brake roller testers and MOT lane to double the current service capacity in this key location for the TIP business. Moreover, with all functions contained within one dedicated building, TIP can provide the most comprehensive support service in the industry.

With more than 5,000 TIP trailers operating in the area, the 10 acre site has been designed to support its current and future growth within the busy central UK region and is superbly positioned with easy access to the M6, M42, M1 and M69 motorways.

Says Mike Furnival, Managing Director UK & Ireland. “TIP has always enjoyed great support from our customers in the Midlands and this investment reflects our commitment to the area. We have an experienced, dedicated operations team together with an unrivalled team of skilled technicians supporting our customers from both the workshop and our fleet of mobile service vans.”

Moreover, the experienced commercial team of Simon Dudley and Matt Gripton are delighted to welcome customers old and new, together with Lee Gore who leads the experienced operations team in this new venture.

“We will continue to invest in our infrastructure to match the increasing demands of transport” said Mike. “The commitment of our people and the loyalty of our customers demand that we continue to improve conditions for the future health, safety and prosperity of our industry.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Casey Plant

Casey Plant upgrades with new Volvo FMX

May 15, 2020No Comments

Specialist plant equipment business Casey Plant Hire has taken delivery of a Volvo FMX 8×2 rigid, replacing an older FM9 that had provided exceptional service for 14

Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings impleme...

Enterprise Holdings is reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the

May 14, 2020
CarGurus

CarGurus sees increased use...

The government’s new guidance for returning to work while

May 14, 2020
BVRLA

BVRLA issues guide to suppo...

The BVRLA has published an operating guide to support

May 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201420,760 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201420,256 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201819,074 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201919,074 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201916,944 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing