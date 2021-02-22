Headline News

Rental helps HGV operators ensure Direct Vision Standard (DVS) compliance

Monday, February 22, 2021 - 08:42
No Comments
1,122 Views
Fleet Management, London Direct Vision, News, Newsletter, Top News

Businesses operating heavy goods vehicles that are not yet compliant with the Direct Vision Standard (DVS), which comes into force from 1 March 2021, should consider using rental to avoid thousands of pounds in fines when they operate within the M25.

DVSAccording to the experts at commercial vehicle rental specialist Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, businesses should examine how daily or flexible rental could offer a solution to ensure vehicles driving into Greater London are compliant in the short term. This is because of the cost of retrofitting their existing HGV fleets or of acquiring new vehicles.

DVS requires all vehicles over 12 tonnes, gross vehicle weight, to hold a registered HGV Safety Permit in order to enter or operate in the Greater London area. This measures how well HGV drivers can see directly through their cab windows, to indicate the risk level to ‘vulnerable road users’ such as cyclists and pedestrians close to the vehicle.

It rates each truck’s safety and visibility equipment from one star to five stars. Currently, Transport for London estimates that more than half of all UK HGVs fail to meet even the most basic one-star safety standard and would therefore face fines.

Enterprise predicts there is likely to be an influx of DVS Safety Permit applications in the coming weeks as the deadline approaches, making the registration process even longer and increasing the potential risk.

Furthermore, any replacement vehicles rented to cover a truck that is off the road due to maintenance, breakdowns or MOT updates will also need to be compliant with the DVS.

The DVS currently applies to London but could soon be expanded to other cities across the UK in the same way as Clean Air Zones. In addition, the DVS rules are going to tighten in 2024 and HGVs will then need at least a three-star rating to be compliant.

Danny Glynn, managing director of Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, comments: “The Direct Vision Standard affects every business that operates HGVs in the capital, from construction to home delivery to infrastructure. It is a defining piece of legislation for the UK commercial vehicle sector as we believe that it is very likely that it will be expanded to other cities sooner rather than later.

“Operators can retrofit their existing fleets, but this will increase costs and lead to downtime. We are advising businesses to think about how renting a DVS-compliant truck for use within Greater London, on daily hire or longer flexible rental terms, could be a cost-effective measure.

“With so much pressure on the commercial vehicle sector at present, committing large capital expenditure on new vehicles or retrofits may not be an option. On-demand, DVS-compliant rented HGVs may be a better solution.”

The fine for a non-compliant vehicle is £550 per day and Transport for London (TfL) will be operating Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras across the capital to check for any vehicles not registered.

Although most modern vehicles have mirrors fitted to aid visibility, registering for a DVS Safety Permit also requires trucks to have:

  • External pictorial stickers and markings displayed on vehicles to warn vulnerable road users of the hazards around the vehicle
  • A sensor system that alerts the driver to the presence of a vulnerable road user fitted to the nearside of the vehicle
  • Audible vehicle manoeuvring warnings to warn vulnerable road users when a vehicle is turning left
  • A fully operational camera monitoring system fitted to the nearside of the vehicle.

Businesses can retrofit their existing leased or owned truck fleets with the necessary equipment, but this can be costly and is time-consuming for large fleets, leading to periods of downtime.

Tags
,

Related Article

fuel duty

Industry calls on Chancellor not to raise fue...

Feb 22, 2021No Comments

The haulage industry is stepping up the pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to freeze or cut fuel duty. He is rumoured to be considering a fuel duty

RHCV

RHCV unveils new look

As the business continues to grow apace, leading independent

Feb 22, 2021
oil

Drivers facing rising forec...

With the price of a barrel of oil back

Feb 22, 2021
tyres

Checking tyres during Lockd...

Many vehicles will not have been used much since

Feb 22, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201922,146 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201921,306 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202020,652 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201920,040 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,650 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing