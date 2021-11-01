XLMG
ELB Partners’ £1m investment in direct vision standard fleet

Monday, November 1, 2021 - 09:46
One of London’s leading logistics companies has invested more than £1 million to future-proof its fleet with the addition of nine new advanced tractor units.

Wimbledon-based ELB Partners, a member of the Pallet-Track network, has purchased the fleet of Volvo FM Globetrotter 6×2 units, all of which have a three-star rating under London’s direct vision standard (DVS). 

The DVS measures how much an HGV driver can see directly through their cab windows and indicates the level of risk to vulnerable road users, such as people walking and cycling near the vehicle. 

The Volvo units purchased by ELB are the first three-star rated cabs to leave its factory and be pressed into service. With each costing around £100,000, the total investment will top £1 million once camera-enabled technology is fitted in place of conventional mirrors. 

ELB cabTwo of the units have already been delivered to ELB’s headquarters in Weir Road, with seven more to follow. 

ELB managing director Peter Eason said: “Every new vehicle now has to be at least one-star but these new units we have purchased are the first to come from their factory to meet the three-star standard. 

“This is part of our continuing investment to ensure we stay ahead of the game in London. 

“The global microchip shortage means there are huge waits on vehicles now, so by purchasing these cabs now we are future-proofing the fleet at a critical time.” 

ELB has achieved FORS Gold status for seven consecutive years and celebrated 50 years in business in 2020. 

Caroline Green, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “This is a perfect example of the forward-thinking actions our members regularly display to keep providing the best possible service to their customers and the network as a whole. 

“ELB has invested heavily in its fleet over its history and these latest additions show it has no intention of letting up.”

