eCanter SensorCollect demonstrates open innovation culture

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 09:47
Daimler Trucks’ Japan-based subsidiary FUSO has recently showcased its leading role in the development of innovative trucks with advanced technologies. With its “FUSO Future Innovation Lab” event, the company introduced its innovative eCanter SensorCollect concept truck with a demonstration run at its Kawasaki headquarters.

eCanter SensorCollect

The FUSO eCanter SensorCollect is a concept garbage collection truck based on the all-electric eCanter. The vehicle proposes an application of the emissions-free light-duty truck to make essential garbage collection services more efficient and environmentally conscious. Operators walking alongside the vehicle can control the eCanter SensorCollect remotely, through a wireless HMI (Human Machine Interface). Fitted with LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors and high-accuracy GPS, the truck can safely perform remotely transmitted commands by detecting people or objects in its vicinity. These commands include following the operator, halting, avoiding obstacles, and stopping immediately if a person or object comes in close proximity to the vehicle. These functionalities are intended to boost the efficiency of garbage collection workers.

The FUSO eCanter SensorCollect is the outcome of an innovative development approach. In addition to conventional product development processes, FUSO has been conducting a variety of initiatives inside and outside the company to encourage innovative product ideas that address social needs and challenges. FUSO has organized various workshops and hackathons with Japanese and overseas universities, as well as collaborations with start-ups, where external participants were also invited. Through these events, over 100 ideas to date have been generated.

“Creating innovation is one of the major pillars of Research and Development at FUSO, as it decides long term market leadership. We will continue to develop innovative products to address customer and societal needs with our advanced technologies,” said Aydogan Cakmaz, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Engineering at FUSO.

The FUSO eCanter has so far proven itself as a reliable all-electric light-duty truck in customer operations with more than 160 vehicles running in Japan, Europe and USA. In Europe, the FUSO eCanter is already operated in eleven cities in Germany, the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver better urban living.

