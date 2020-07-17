Headline News

Shell has added EV charging to its fuel card

Friday, July 17, 2020 - 09:58
Drivers using the Shell fuel card now have access to a suite of EV services such as charging as well as fossil fuel payments. This gives access to more than 2,000 charge points as well as the 3,800 traditional fueling stations across the UK.

Access to the charge points will be from Shell Recharge and also NewMotion public networks.

Sarah Llewelyn, head of fleet solutions UK, said: “As a long-standing partner for many transport businesses, Shell Fleet Solutions is working with our customers to accelerate sustainable progress and an important part of that is to develop the infrastructure to enable fleets to make electrification plans a reality.

“Our e-mobility offering is centred around convenience and accessibility, to make the transition from traditional to alternative fuel powered vehicles as seamless as possible.”

The Shell Recharge app provides a comprehensive set of services for the driver, allowing them to control the vehicle charging, pay for charging as well as information about availability of charge points, details of power and where they are located. Fleet managers can also set tariffs for company charge points, retrieve charging data as well as reimbursing employees for home charging.

