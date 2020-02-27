New Ford Transit parking tech makes “It’ll never fit in there, mate!” a thing of the past

Parking a van that is more than one metre longer than a Mondeo wagon in crowded streets or loading bays can be the stuff of nightmares. And even a low-speed bump can cost a business money in lost working time and repairs, with the potential for increased insurance costs, particularly if a third party is involved.
The new Ford Transit takes the stress out of parking with advanced technologies that can also help avoid expensive parking prangs.
Ford’s Active Park Assist technology helps Transit drivers to find a suitably-sized parking space and then automatically steers the vehicle into the spot while the driver controls the throttle and brake. The system helps make light work of parking in a side-by-side space such as a loading bay, or nose-to-tail in a roadside space just 0.8 metres longer than the vehicle.
Additional Transit technologies including Park-Out Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Side Sensing System* and front and rear wide-view cameras lend operators a hand when pulling out from a space or manoeuvring in crowded urban environments.
Advanced Transit technologies*
Available on the latest Transit and Transit Custom models introduced during 2019, Active Park Assist technology functions using 12 ultrasonic sensors around the vehicle. The system can park the van even in scenarios when no roadside kerb is present by lining up with another parked vehicle and works when parking on inclines.
Active Park Assist includes Park-Out Assist, which automatically steers the vehicle out of a parking space while the driver controls the throttle and brake.
Ford’s Cross Traffic Alert warns drivers reversing out of a parking space of vehicles and bicycles that may soon be crossing behind them.
In addition, a Side Sensing System delivers audible and visual warnings of nearby obstacles to help drivers manoeuvre at low speed.
Transit’s front wide-view camera and rear wide-view camera display to the driver wide-angle views that make it easier to spot approaching vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists at a blind junction or when exiting a parking space or driveway.
The rear-view camera is high-mounted above the cargo doors to offer better visibility when reversing, in particular with the rear doors open.
Helping customers’ businesses thrive
The new generation of electrified and connected Transit and Transit Custom vans launched in 2019 and was developed to help businesses thrive in a modern operating environment.
The new Ford Transit 2-tonne van can carry more, uses less fuel and is easier to drive and operate than ever, supported by fuel-efficient EcoBlue diesel powertrains including segment-first EcoBlue Hybrid 48-volt technology and innovative driver assistance features.
An enhanced Ford Transit Custom 1-tonne van also delivers Ford’s latest EcoBlue and new EcoBlue Hybrid powertrains, alongside available technologies including the FordPass Connect on-board modem that can help operators maximise vehicle efficiency and utilisation.
The electrified Transit Custom Hybrid range – including the Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and EcoBlue Hybrid – is International Van of the Year 2020.
Last year was Ford’s best for commercial vehicle sales in 25 years – and Ford’s fifth year as Europe’s No.1 commercial vehicle brand.**
* Feature may be offered at additional cost. Driver-assist features are supplemental to and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle.
** Based on the latest year-to-date data available through December 2019. Ford of Europe reports sales for its 20 European traditional markets where it is represented through National Sales Companies: Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.