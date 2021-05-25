Ford introduces exclusive Ranger Raptor Special Edition pick-up

The Ranger Raptor – the toughest, highest-performing variant of Europe’s best-selling pick-up – just got even more desirable in the form of a new Special Edition model.
Built in limited numbers to ensure exclusivity, the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition enhances the thoroughbred pick-up’s commanding exterior and premium interior with additional styling accents including bold racing stripes and distinctive red detailing.
The limited-edition model is among the heroes of “The Good, the Bad and the Bad-RSE” – a new Spaghetti Western movie genre-inspired action film released today by Ford. The film showcases Ranger Raptor Special Edition’s newly-enhanced style and high-speed capability in appropriate off-road scenarios alongside further distinctive Ranger models including the new Wolftrak and Stormtrak variants, and the rally-inspired Ranger MS-RT.
Developed by Ford Performance as the ultimate Ranger model, the Ranger Raptor features an ultra-strong chassis, bespoke suspension and tyres, and a high-performance EcoBlue diesel powertrain to support the thrill-seeking outdoor lifestyles of true off-road enthusiasts.
“The new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds even more dramatic style to our ‘bad-ass’ truck, with unique exterior touches and cabin enhancements that make our off-road performance pick-up even more distinctive and desirable,” said Stefan Muenzinger, manager, Ford Performance, Ford of Europe. “Starring in its own Spaghetti Western movie is the perfect way to demonstrate Ranger Raptor Special Edition’s style and off-road capability.”
Ranger Raptor Special Edition will reach Ford dealerships in Europe from October this year.
Head-turning road presence
Featuring a choice of bold Performance Blue, Conquer Grey and Frozen White paint finishes, the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds twin matte black racing stripes – edged with red contrast lines – to the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate to further emphasise the pick-up’s high-performance character.
Complementing the distinctive racing stripes, front tow hooks are finished in red while the flared wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and signature Ford-embossed grille feature a matte black finish to create an even more imposing appearance than the standard Raptor’s grey exterior details.
Inside the Ranger Raptor Special Edition’s double cab interior, an even sportier, bespoke feel is delivered with red stitching for the steering wheel, instrument panel and door cards. Standard high-grain leather seats are designed to be comfortable and supportive whether tackling rough terrain or smooth highway, and a Special Edition-only Raceway Grey instrument panel adds further exclusivity.
The Special Edition model retains Ranger Raptor’s unique Ford Performance chassis. Optimised for high-speed off-road driving where regulations and conditions allow, Ranger Raptor features a 150mm wider track and 51mm taller ride height than Ranger XLT for greater off-road capability.
The bespoke suspension uses aluminium double wishbones at the front and a multi-link rear architecture, including FOX shock absorbers with Position Sensitive Damping that moderates damping forces in response to changing driving scenarios. General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres offer maximum grip on loose surfaces.
Ranger Raptor Special Edition is powered by Ford’s 213PS 2.0‑litre EcoBlue Bi-turbo diesel engine developing 500Nm of torque, driving a responsive 10-speed automatic gearbox shared with the Ford Mustang sports car. Ranger Raptor’s unique Terrain Management System enables drivers to tackle a wide range of terrain and driving scenarios, including Baja Mode – named after the famous Baja 1000 desert rally – for optimum off-road performance.
In Ford’s new “The Good, the Bad and the Bad-RSE” film, the Ranger Raptor Special Edition evades hostile bandits in a Wild West-style town aided by fellow Ranger models. Featuring multiple references to iconic Western movies, the film was shot on a genuine Spaghetti Western movie set in Spain, and follows the jumps and power-slides of Ranger Raptor’s original launch video, which has since been watched more than five million times.