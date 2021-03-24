Headline News

Fleet operators make time pay with new software from TruTac

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 - 10:02
TruTac, part of the Microlise Group, the award-winning compliance software experts, has launched a new and more comprehensive version of TruTime – the market-proven time-keeping software module, used in the commercial transport industry.

Jemma James

Integrated with TruTac’s existing software tools, the all new TruTime web-based time and attendance system analyses and manages working time for drivers and employees. TruTime saves administration time and reduces agency costs by accurately recording staff attendance. By using digital tachograph driver cards or employee smart cards to clock in and out, the system provides ‘clocked’ hours versus tacho hours, all captured in easy to use reports and timesheets to reduce human error.

TruTac’s Commercial and Marketing Director, Jemma James explains: “TruTime is a comprehensive software product for fleet operators who need to manage and monitor all their drivers daily work activities in one place. Now, with greater functionality, from detailed lead-in and lead-out data and driver CPC hours management to holiday requests and clocking facilities for remote workers, TruTime can save even more time and money for fleet operators.”

In addition to monitoring driver hours to comply the WTD regulations, TruTime reduces administration and provides weekly timesheets which can be directly passed to payroll. TruTime enables capturing of manual duties, managing holidays, conducting roll calls, amending clockings and provides full audit information if a clocking is amended.

Furthermore, the system manages holiday allowances, carry overs, bank holidays and remaining holidays, with holiday request emails automatically sent to managers for approval and logging.

TruTime is one of a multi-functional suite of software products designed by TruTac. In recognition of its software solutions for small and large vehicle fleets across numerous sectors, the company received a Queens Award in 2020 for its innovative contribution towards safety and drivers’ hours management.

Supporting PSV and HGV drivers and operators working under both EU and UK regulations, TruTac, process over three million driver and vehicle records per month.

