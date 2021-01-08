Keedwell eliminate empty running with Returnloads.net

Keedwell Konnect was formed in March of this year to coordinate logistics and maintain new customer accounts by diversifying traffic flows within the RT Keedwell Group and working with partner hauliers.
At around the same time, fleet software experts Mandata, acquired the leading freight exchange business, Returnloads.net and according to Keedwell Konnect Director Dan Carter, their nationwide transport operation has since become more streamlined with empty running a thing of the past.
“We have been using Returnloads.net for many years.” He explains. “Their extensive network enables us to connect in real-time with hauliers on a vast scale throughout the UK and since integrating with Mandata’s TMS, we have the added benefit of handling all management functions from a single online platform.”
In this regard, with over 350 vehicles in the fleet and many hundreds of subcontractor partners to coordinate, Dan Carter and his team are able to access Mandata’s TMS from any portal to create jobs, contact hauliers, check consignment progress and verify deliveries using the Manifest EPOD app. “All the while,” says Dan “the system keeps customers and subcontractors up to speed.”
“Furthermore,” he adds “with our transport management processes now being controlled at the click of a button, the operation is streamlined and easier to run. Our haulier partners and customers benefit from more dynamic communications, while vehicle utilisation rates remain high. No question, the combination of Returnloads.net and Mandata is good for us and good for the haulage industry.”
Operating from 10 strategically located depots and as members of TPN the UK and Ireland pallet network, RT Keedwell Group deliver all the benefits of a consolidation and trunk network to every UK and Irish postcode.
Meanwhile, based in Southend-on-sea, Essex. Returnloads.net is powered by an intelligent real-time load matching system which allows transporters and freight forwarders access to over 150,000 loads per month. Some 4,500 members regularly place loads online, while identifying available consignments to fill empty vehicles on return journeys.