Headline News

Mandata TMS is choice for new logistics operator Synergix

Monday, June 29, 2020 - 10:34
No Comments
978 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, Fleet News, General News, Mandata, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Newly formed logistics operator Synergix has installed a Mandata TMS system to consolidate each of its key business functions and reports significant savings on personnel – before even the first load is shipped.

Mandata TMSBased in High Wycombe and formed by long-standing industry practitioners, Anthony Champness and Jon Payne, Synergix is starting with around 30 vehicles, to provide a next-day and nightly groupage, and full and part-load service from the greater London and midlands regions.

Co-Director Anthony Champness explains: “We wanted to create a logistics service which gives our customers ‘eyes-on’ control along every inch of the supply chain. To do this, we knew we had to find a system which could integrate each element of the operation, e.g. sub-contractors, set-ups, planning, job-viewing, vehicle location, PODs, delivery notes, invoicing  etc.,  in such a way that we can access and view everything in real time and report back to each customer.”

According to Anthony, this was easily achieved by Mandata’s TMS package – including Manifest App, phone tracking, cross-docking and  pallet network integration – and while configuring the system to suit their own operation, Synergix realised that because of the efficiencies achieved, the three planning staff positions they had allowed for could be reduced to just one.

“Effectively,” he adds “using the Mandata TMS has saved us looking for two ‘experienced heads’ in planning, plotting and mapping, which means the Mandata system will pay for itself in the first month of operation.”

Operating from High Wycombe and Hinckley and with a target to achieve at least £5m turnover within the first 2 years, Synergix will expand on their food, fashion, pharma, components and general haulage service by integrating with the UK and European pallet networks to create a diverse logistics operation with every job booked and handled by the Mandata system.

“As we move forward,” continues Anthony “we will proactively chase and monitor every load from its source to its delivery point, with regular updates being relayed to each customer. In achieving this, we will incorporate Mandata’s Subbie and Cross-Docking modules to gain added visibility and control over our sub-contractor partners, while ensuring real-time monitoring of every pallet in our care.”

Until recently, Anthony Champness and Jon Payne worked together over 17 years for a global transport and logistics leader. Now, says Anthony, their mission is to build a logistics company with a difference and upon whom every customer can confidently rely.

“In this business” he concludes, “people often make promises on which they find it hard to deliver. With the flexibility and flow of this versatile management system however, we are confident that every promise made by Synergix will be kept.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Minister highlights significant fall in KSI d...

Jun 29, 2020No Comments

The number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) in road collisions fell by 70% during lockdown, transport secretary Grant Shapps has revealed. Government figures show the

hydrogen bus

UK Government confirms hydr...

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed plans for

Jun 29, 2020

Trakm8 to offer fleet manag...

As lockdown measures begin to be eased, Trakm8 is

Jun 29, 2020
Rolec

Rolec EV introduces new fea...

After experiencing significant demand during lockdown, the ever growing

Jun 29, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202054,780 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201425,878 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,012 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,284 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201821,786 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing