Mandata TMS blends well for Scottish whisky transporter

B Mundell the bulk spirits and general haulage operator, installed a Mandata TMS in August 2019 and one year on, the company reports easy integration, improved data control and greater transparency for its diverse range of customers.
Providing a specialist whisky transport and nationwide haulage service since 1971, the family-owned business operates a mixed fleet from Glasgow with additional depots in Tarbert and the Isle of Islay. With 25 vehicles including tankers, tippers, curtainsiders and temperature-controlled trailers they deliver from the central Scottish belt to destinations throughout Scotland and the UK.
“With so many vehicles on the road at any one time,” explains Operations Manager, Matthew Mundell “we needed a system which could provide vehicle tracking, proof of delivery, pallet monitoring and ETAs while cutting out all the attendant paperwork. With Mandata’s TMS we can access all of our information in one place, which saves time and keeps us and our customers fully informed at every stage of the supply chain.”
To provide closer control of tacho data, while eliminating the need for manual involvement, Tacho Now, which is part of the Mandata software suite, allows automatic remote driver and vehicle tacho data downloads and conveniently gives the Mundell operations team all the information they need, while putting a tick in every compliance box.
“In former times” says Matthew, “the Mundell management team needed to take vehicles off the road to download tacho data and manually download from driver cards, which was costly, both in terms of vehicle down-time and labour-intensive paperwork.”
However, using Mandata’s Tacho Now data-download, all tacho data is automatically collated in Mundell’s TMS system and uploaded automatically to their 3rd party tacho analysis provider. This enables Mundell to monitor and store all the fleet and driver data required to satisfy any random DVSA inspection.
Moreover, using other TMS modules, including Vehicle Tracking and electronic proof of delivery –from Mandata’s Manifest App – each job can be reviewed instantly to provide real-time customer updates, including ETA’s and delivery confirmation.
“The TMS has proved to be a great investment.” Enthuses Matthew. “We now have high speed data-importing which, apart from anything else, gives us hands-on control of accurate information for faster decision making. For example, anyone in the traffic office can put a customer on hold on the phone, while instantly accessing the information online to see what’s in the logistics tunnel so they can give an immediate progress update.”
Furthermore, according to Matthew, remote downloading gives Mundell all the vehicle and driver performance data needed to provide accurate information regarding mpg, rest periods and vehicle availability for the next job. Plus, the company maintains tight compliance control according to DVSA regulations.
B Mundell Ltd also operates a dedicated parcel and courier operation – Duffies Deliveries – which connects the mainland to several Islands, including Islay, Arran, Bute, Mull and Rothesay, with a next-day parcel and general goods delivery service. There is also a wholly-owned PSV operation – Islay Coaches – which provides private and public passenger services throughout the Island. The company are long-standing members of the RHA and CPT (Confederation of Passenger Transport).
For improved fleet management and control, Mandata’s TMS can also come with Vehicle Check App for driver daily walkaround inspections and Team Admin – a desktop and mobile app for updating all employee information such as shift hours, holiday requests, sickness reports and uploading expense claims.
Anyone interested in knowing more about Mandata transport management software can visit www.mandata.co.uk