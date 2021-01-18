Mandata & Stirling combine to bring the best tech to the road haulage industry

LDC-backed Mandata, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading transport management software providers, have strengthened its service offering by adding Stirling Solutions to its group.
Newcastle-headquartered Mandata (Management and Data Services) Ltd and Stirling Solutions Ltd will together form the newly created Mandata Group, serving 2000 customers through its 120-strong employees.
The companies develop software that allows operators in all sectors of the road transport and logistics industry to manage their businesses more effectively.
The move combines the expertise of two of the longest established software providers, as they look to the future and bring the best of integrated transport technology to the sector.
In June 2018, LDC, the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investor, backed the management at Mandata to help drive forward growth plans and accelerate organic growth. Last year Mandata acquired Returnloads.net, the UK’s largest online haulage and freight exchange.
Chris Rigg, CEO of Mandata Group said: “This is an incredibly exciting announcement which brings together the two of the largest providers of TMS solutions to the road transport and logistics sector.
“Road transport operators are under more pressure than ever to run their businesses more effectively. Increasing operating costs, customer expectation, regulations and market competition mean that transport operators need to invest in software solutions that allows them to take more control of their businesses, driving increased visibility and productivity.
“The sector has historically been dominated by tracking and telematics solutions and TMS has been associated with large companies with big budgets, but that is changing at an incredible pace as transport operators look for scalable solutions that help them run more of their business process. That’s where our range of TMS solutions comes in.
“As a group we offer an extensive range of TMS solutions designed to help transport operators of all sizes and to suit all budgets. We offer our own tracking and telematics, but we go so much further. Returnloads.net is a freight exchange that helps operators find suppliers and win new work. Our TMS solutions help operators to integrate with their customer systems to take orders, control pricing and manage the execution of this work. Our mobile apps smooth communications with their driver workforce and bring real time ETA’s and POD’s back into the transport office speeding up invoicing as well as integrating with their preferred accountancy package. Streamlining the complete order to cash cycle.
“Both companies have worked tirelessly to create solutions that really help their customers improve the way they operate their business. By bringing Stirling Solutions into our wider group we will be able to service the needs of those customers more effectively as we move forward in a market placing increased pressure on operators.”
Jonathan Ball remains managing director of Stirling and joins the Mandata Group Board with immediate effect. He said: “I am very proud of the team that we have built at Stirling and of the products we have developed. Joining the Mandata Group gives us an opportunity to take things to the next level and achieve more than we could have done by ourselves.”
Gareth Marshall, Head of LDC at Newcastle, added: “This deal is an important milestone in Mandata’s ambitious growth plan and we’re confident that the newly formed Group will take advantage of the skills and products Stirling Solutions brings to the table.
“UK transport, and the infrastructure that supports it, is becoming increasingly digital. The Mandata Group is well positioned to help the road haulage industry thrive in this fast-changing environment.”