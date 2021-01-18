Headline News

Mandata & Stirling combine to bring the best tech to the road haulage industry

Monday, January 18, 2021 - 07:01
No Comments
378 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, Mandata, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

LDC-backed Mandata, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading transport management software providers, have strengthened its service offering by adding Stirling Solutions to its group.

Mandata

Chris Rigg, CEO of Mandata Group

Newcastle-headquartered Mandata (Management and Data Services) Ltd and Stirling Solutions Ltd will together form the newly created Mandata Group, serving 2000 customers through its 120-strong employees.

The companies develop software that allows operators in all sectors of the road transport and logistics industry to manage their businesses more effectively.

The move combines the expertise of two of the longest established software providers, as they look to the future and bring the best of integrated transport technology to the sector.

In June 2018, LDC, the UK’s leading mid-market private equity investor, backed the management at Mandata to help drive forward growth plans and accelerate organic growth. Last year Mandata acquired Returnloads.net, the UK’s largest online haulage and freight exchange.

Chris Rigg, CEO of Mandata Group said: “This is an incredibly exciting announcement which brings together the two of the largest providers of TMS solutions to the road transport and logistics sector.

“Road transport operators are under more pressure than ever to run their businesses more effectively. Increasing operating costs, customer expectation, regulations and market competition mean that transport operators need to invest in software solutions that allows them to take more control of their businesses, driving increased visibility and productivity.

“The sector has historically been dominated by tracking and telematics solutions and TMS has been associated with large companies with big budgets, but that is changing at an incredible pace as transport operators look for scalable solutions that help them run more of their business process. That’s where our range of TMS solutions comes in.

“As a group we offer an extensive range of TMS solutions designed to help transport operators of all sizes and to suit all budgets. We offer our own tracking and telematics, but we go so much further.  Returnloads.net is a freight exchange that helps operators find suppliers and win new work. Our TMS solutions help operators to integrate with their customer systems to take orders, control pricing and manage the execution of this work.  Our mobile apps smooth communications with their driver workforce and bring real time ETA’s and POD’s back into the transport office speeding up invoicing as well as integrating with their preferred accountancy package. Streamlining the complete order to cash cycle.

“Both companies have worked tirelessly to create solutions that really help their customers improve the way they operate their business.  By bringing Stirling Solutions into our wider group we will be able to service the needs of those customers more effectively as we move forward in a market placing increased pressure on operators.”

Jonathan Ball remains managing director of Stirling and joins the Mandata Group Board with immediate effect.  He said: “I am very proud of the team that we have built at Stirling and of the products we have developed.  Joining the Mandata Group gives us an opportunity to take things to the next level and achieve more than we could have done by ourselves.”

Gareth Marshall, Head of LDC at Newcastle, added: “This deal is an important milestone in Mandata’s ambitious growth plan and we’re confident that the newly formed Group will take advantage of the skills and products Stirling Solutions brings to the table.

“UK transport, and the infrastructure that supports it, is becoming increasingly digital. The Mandata Group is well positioned to help the road haulage industry thrive in this fast-changing environment.”

Related Article

Nissan

Nissan: biggest supplier of electric commerci...

Jan 18, 2021No Comments

Nissan is the UK’s biggest supplier of battery electric light commercial vehicles into the True Fleet market, and the second most popular EV brand overall, according to

Synergy Car Leasing

Synergy Car Leasing’s fir...

Harrogate-based Synergy Car Leasing is celebrating a successful start

Jan 18, 2021
drink & drug drive

Police forces crackdown on ...

Police forces across the UK have started publishing the

Jan 18, 2021
Risk Management

Risk Management: supply cha...

The truth is, procurement never really did have an

Jan 18, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201918,654 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201918,084 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202017,676 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201917,358 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201817,238 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing