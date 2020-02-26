Headline News

Jaama at 2020 Commercial Vehicle Show

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 08:54
Jaama, the UK’s leading fleet and asset management software provider, will be highlighting its multi award-winning, industry-leading technology that enables fleets to maximise operating efficiency and ensure compliance at the 2020 Commercial Vehicle Show.

The company, an associate member of the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) and a partner to the Freight Transport Association’s Van Excellence scheme, already counts some of the UK’s most high profile commercial vehicle fleets among users of its Key2 software.

Key2 Commercial Vehicle Management ensures that fleets including Aggregate Industries, DHL Supply Chain, Interserve, Mitie, SIG, Skanska and Speedy, have a central hub through which all fleet and driver data is managed and stored.

Furthermore, Key2 Contract Hire and Leasing is the system of choice of a number of specialist commercial vehicle leasing companies including Prohire and Seven Asset Management. The intelligent, configurable business system helps them to compete in a competitive marketplace by controlling costs, providing tools to make predictive forecasts and add value and satisfaction for customers.

The entire Key2 product suite will be at the Commercial Vehicle Show and can be experienced by visiting vehicle operators via five touchscreen demonstration areas with a team of five from Jaama, that have more than 80 years of combined industry experience between them on hand to provide information and advice.

Key2 software enables fleet operators to:

  • Operationally and strategically manage all commercial vehicles
  • Increase fleet and business efficiency by analysing and manipulating data to make accurate predictions and strategic management decisions, for example in relation to respectively service, maintenance and repair and vehicle replacement cycles and thus reduce operating costs and maximise vehicle uptime
  • Ensure legal compliance of HGVs and associated assets
  • Obtain a comprehensive holistic overview of fleet performance and individual vehicle data from acquisition through to disposal.

The Commercial Vehicle Show, billed as the “most important event in the UK road transport calendar”, is being held at the NEC, Birmingham, from April 28-30.

It is the fifth consecutive year that Jaama has exhibited at the Commercial Vehicle Show. Managing director Martin Evans said: “Jaama continues to work very closely with commercial vehicle fleet operators using Key2 and the industry as a whole to further enhance the software to drive greater integration, efficiencies and ensure legislative compliance.

“Key2 software is the most recommended by fleets to their peers and Jaama has consistently found that Commercial Vehicle Show attendees visit the company’s stand looking for further information resulting in significant lead generation and ultimately orders and system implementation.”

Commercial vehicle operators typically focus on seeking mechanisms to reduce manual intervention as much as possible, and Key2 utilisation enables them to work towards the goal of a paperless office environment through a range of specific modules and products including:

  • Maintenance Exchange, previewed at last year’s Commercial Vehicle Show, is a maintenance and compliance platform that revolutionises the way information is exchanged between end-user fleets, fleet management companies and maintenance providers
  • Jaama’s ‘MyVehicle App’, which complements Key2 in reducing administration, as information uploaded, notably daily walk-around vehicle defect checks, immediately updates the related asset record in Key2
  • For operators managing their own commercial vehicle workshops, Key2 Workshop and Stores Management is a totally integrated tool that utilises touchscreen technology within a workshop to reduce administration and aids real-time management information.

What’s more, Key2 carries Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency’s (DVSA) ‘validated IT supplier’ status through its Earned Recognition Scheme designed to reduce the number of vehicle roadside stops and checks by enforcement officers. System benefits include automatically sending fleet and individual vehicle KPI information to the DVSA’s database.

Visitors to Jaama’s Commercial Vehicle Show stand (4G100) will also be able to test their darts skills and by throwing the highest score with three arrows to win a prize.

