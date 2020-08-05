Headline News

Ebbon-Dacs enhances moDel functionality

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 - 09:37
No Comments
228 Views
Ebbon-Dacs, Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

As the volume of fleet orders and deliveries starts to increase again, Oxford-based technology solutions provider, Ebbon-Dacs, has further enhanced the functionality of its market-leading electronic vehicle delivery and collection solution, moDel, to make vehicle deliveries to fleets easier.

MoDel

Michael Terry

The first of two new releases is aimed at vehicle logistics companies using the moDel-VM portal – the stand-alone version of moDel which is intended for vehicle deliveries which are not integrated with Ebbon-Dacs’ e-procurement platform, Leaselink.

Now the most popular form of the moDel solution, moDel-VM accounted for more than 225,000 vehicle movements last year between dealers, leasing companies and brokers and end-users, both fleet and retail – a new record and an increase of 26% on the previous year.

The new enhancement to moDel-VM is a ‘push job’ facility which allows logistics and delivery companies to ‘push’ a new vehicle delivery job directly to delivery drivers’ devices, such as smart phones and tablets.

This is a real time-saver for both delivery company and driver as it removes the need for drivers to download jobs themselves; they simply log into the moDel app and find all their deliveries present and ready to go.

This feature is initially available as part of a pilot scheme and Ebbon-Dacs is looking for volunteer companies to test the new functionality before rolling it out across the whole moDel community.

The second new feature involves a new registration process for the driver app for all versions of moDel, in both Apple/iOS and Android formats. By registering their details for the app, including user name and password, drivers will be able to access details of all their available jobs, thus increasing security, saving time and improving efficiency.

The app itself has been upgraded with a new user interface to enhance the user experience with a fresh and updated look and feel.

Linked to the ‘push job’ functionality, Ebbon-Dacs is also looking for volunteers to test the new driver registration feature. Any companies willing to take part in the two pilot schemes should contact co-ordinator Andy Smith at andy.smith@ebbon-dacs.com

The moDel solution has become the benchmark for the fleet industry and is used by around 30 delivery and logistics companies, all the major leasing and fleet management companies who are users of Leaselink, totaling around 25, and some 200 dealer groups across the UK.

“Our message to customers is that we continue to invest heavily in the ongoing development of moDel with new functionality and features to improve efficiency and make their lives easier, often based on customer feedback and experience,” added Michael Terry.

Ebbon-Dacs is, with Derby-based risk management and licence checking specialist, Licence Check, part of the international Ebbon Group.

Tags
,

Related Article

Grey Fleet

Post lockdown travel: the ticking time bomb o...

Aug 05, 2020No Comments

With working from home set to be the new-norm for the foreseeable future, Venson Automotive Solutions is putting the spotlight on employee contracts for the benefit of

Citan

Spartan Motor Factors acqui...

Its acquisition in March by MWR Sales Limited –

Aug 05, 2020
Hannah Burgess

Hannah Burgess appointed Di...

Volvo Trucks UK and Ireland has appointed Hannah Burgess

Aug 04, 2020
Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold launches...

Carrier Transicold is introducing three new transport refrigeration units

Aug 04, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202058,854 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201429,124 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201928,920 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201427,090 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201824,192 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing