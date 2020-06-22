Chevin Fleet Solutions joins the global fight against COVID-19

Chevin Fleet Solutions, the leading global provider of fleet management software, today launched its charity fundraiser, #Chevin500.
#Chevin500 is a charity run to raise money in support of global efforts to fight coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The fleet management specialist has challenged itself to unite the fleet industry – and wider community – to run 500km, in 50-days to raise £5,000 for the International Federation of Red Cross’ (IFRC) emergency appeal.
The IFRC is the world’s largest humanitarian network that reaches 150 million people in 192 National Societies through the work of more than 13.7 million volunteers. In the fight against COVID-19, it is coordinating with all National Societies to support a number of life-saving activities, but, to-date, has only reached 31% of its required funding.
Chevin’s team members will be some of the first to take to the road – with runners in the UK, USA, Belgium, France, and Australia – but the company is also calling on you, it’s valued industry partner, to join its race for a better tomorrow.
All participants are asked to:
- Track their run using an exercise tracking app (Chevin Fleet Solutions recommends Strava)
- Post their route on social media – either LinkedIn or Twitter – using the #Chevin500 hashtag
- Donate via Chevin’s JustGiving page
More information, including FAQs, can be found here.
Speaking on the charity fundraiser, Ashley Sowerby, Chevin’s Founder and Chief, said: “COVID-19 has affected the entire world, however, despite being confined to our homes, we can all make a difference to what’s going on outside.
We can join the fight against coronavirus. We can join the fight, apart, but still together. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
To join Chevin in the fight again COVID-19, please click here to register your place.