CILT(UK) launches Women in Supply Chain & Transport event

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - 05:43
The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport UK (CILT UK) is proud to announce its Women in Supply Chain & Transport event, taking place on Thursday 5 March at CEVA-EMG, East Midlands.

Aligned with International Women’s Day on 8 March, the event marks a major commitment for the Institute with a powerful message of raising awareness of inclusive career pathways across the logistics, transport and supply chain sector.

With the event theme titled, Pathways & Progress, the one-day event will explore career routes, emerging trends and strategies for empowering female leaders.

Those attending can expect keynote talks, panel sessions, ample networking opportunities, hear real-world career journeys and gain practical leadership insights. The event is open to women and men at every career stage, as well as HR, L&D and DEI professionals.

The programme also carries 3.5 experiential CPD hours against LE1.1 Leadership, Development, Organisational Culture and Change Management.

“This event is about more than celebration, it’s about action,” said CILT(UK) CEO Helen Hardy. “We’re creating space for honest conversations, shared learning and tangible progress towards a more equitable supply chain and transport sector.”

