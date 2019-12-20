Headline News
A few Christmas Cracker jokes to get you in the mood. (December 20, 2019 9:22 am)
The famous house sandwiched by the M62 (December 20, 2019 8:46 am)
Merry Christmas (December 20, 2019 8:19 am)
Fleets already paying the price for Brexit (December 19, 2019 10:14 am)
A few Christmas Cracker jokes to get you in the mood.

Friday, December 20, 2019 - 09:22
  • Did you hear the one about the broken pencil? I won’t bother there’s no point to it!
  • What did you think of the joke about the fireplace? I thought it was grate!
  • Before acting in Episode IV, Mark Hamill had never seen a Star Wars movie
  • Taking a dog called Shark to the beach is a very bad idea.
  • I was going to post a time traveling joke, but you guys didn’t like it.
  • Did you know… The Patron Saint of copying everyone in on an email is St Francis of a Cc
  • I taught my dog how to play the trumpet on the tube. It only took an hour to get from barking to tooting.
  • I had a job in a salt and pepper factory, it was just seasonal work.

  • I visited the local zoo yesterday & saw a baguette in a cage. The zoo keeper said it was bread in captivity.
  • What do you get if you eat Christmas decorations? Tinsilitis!
  • My Christmas cake has gone missing. It may have been Stollen.
  • Today, my son asked “Can I have a book mark?” and I burst into tears. 11 years old and he still doesn’t know my name is Brian.
  • What kind of music do Santa’s little helpers like to listen too? Wrap music.
  • To keep in shape, I jump queues. It reduces my wait.
