A few Christmas Cracker jokes to get you in the mood.
Mark Salisbury
- Did you hear the one about the broken pencil? I won’t bother there’s no point to it!
- What did you think of the joke about the fireplace? I thought it was grate!
- Before acting in Episode IV, Mark Hamill had never seen a Star Wars movie
- Taking a dog called Shark to the beach is a very bad idea.
- I was going to post a time traveling joke, but you guys didn’t like it.
- Did you know… The Patron Saint of copying everyone in on an email is St Francis of a Cc
- I taught my dog how to play the trumpet on the tube. It only took an hour to get from barking to tooting.
- I had a job in a salt and pepper factory, it was just seasonal work.
- I visited the local zoo yesterday & saw a baguette in a cage. The zoo keeper said it was bread in captivity.
- What do you get if you eat Christmas decorations? Tinsilitis!
- My Christmas cake has gone missing. It may have been Stollen.
- Today, my son asked “Can I have a book mark?” and I burst into tears. 11 years old and he still doesn’t know my name is Brian.
- What kind of music do Santa’s little helpers like to listen too? Wrap music.
- To keep in shape, I jump queues. It reduces my wait.
