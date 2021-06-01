Headline News

Clean Air Zones – are you ready?

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - 09:24
Air Pollution, Clean Air Zone, Environment News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Vehicle Emissions

With Birmingham launching its Clean Air Zone (CAZ) today, 1 June 2021, road users are being reminded to assess the impact on their journeys and explore options for upgrading non-compliant vehicles.

Clean Air ZoneVehicles are not banned in the Birmingham CAZ, but older and more polluting ones (pre-Euro 6 (VI) diesel and pre-Euro 4 petrol) will need to pay a daily charge to enter. Studies have suggested that around 60% of the 200,000 vehicles that enter the city centre each day could be affected.

Birmingham is the second CAZ to be launched this year, following Bath, but zones are also imminent in Bristol, Bradford, Portsmouth, Greater Manchester, Newcastle, Gateshead and North Tyneside.

Clean Air Zone

London operates a more stringent Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and this will be extended to an area 18-times larger than the original Low Emission Zone by 25 October 2021.

The BVRLA, the trade body for the vehicle rental and leasing industry, has launched a new web guide at www.cleanairzones.co.uk. It provides useful information for fleets and individuals, outlining where the CAZs are coming, how they work, what administrative support is available for business fleets and what options are available if people need to upgrade their car, van or truck.

BVRLA Chief Executive Gerry Keaney said; “Our rental and leasing members are a good option for someone who regularly travels through a Clean Air Zone. They have a huge variety of CAZ-compliant vehicles that are available on a flexible and fixed-cost basis.

“They are already helping tens of thousands of businesses and individuals make the leap to fully zero-emission motoring and can provide electric vehicles and charging solutions to meet every need.”

