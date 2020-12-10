Osprey Charging installs 100th rapid EV charging site

Marston’s, Britain’s leading independent pub and retailing business, today announces a landmark 100th rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging site in its partnership with rapid EV charging network, Osprey. The roll-out is the largest of its kind the UK and will pave the way for mass EV adoption ahead of the UK’s 2030 ban on petrol and diesel cars.
The partnership will see a total of 400 rapid EV chargers installed across 200 sites, supporting the UK’s rapidly expanding EV infrastructure requirements. New data reveals almost half (42%) of UK drivers expect to go electric in the next five years, equivalent to more than 16 million additional EVs on UK roads by 2025. A further 48% cited the number of public charging points and their availability as a key barrier to making the switch.
Andy Kershaw, Head of Property at Marston’s, said: “Sustainability is becoming a key consideration in day-to-day life, with the demand for EV chargers only increasing. We are very proud to have achieved this milestone with Osprey and we look forward to developing our infrastructure further over the next twelve months.”
“The Marston’s 100th rapid charging site installation represents a significant milestone towards our goal to become the UK’s most environmentally efficient pub business. The support and commitment of our infrastructure delivery and operating partner, Osprey, has been crucial to achieving this nationally, without disruption to our day-to-day operations.”
The rollout, which began in November 2018, has already prevented an estimated 1.15 tonnes of harmful NOx from polluting UK roads, and once complete will remove more than 8 tonnes of NOx annually – equivalent to the annual mileage of more than 8,759 Euro-6 compliant diesel cars. The full rollout is due to be completed by 2022.
Each Osprey rapid charger is powered by 100% renewable energy and allows up to two cars to charge simultaneously. Customers visiting the sites can access the rapid charge points without the need for membership or subscription and can initiate charging using a simple contactless payment method. The chargers are compatible with every EV on the market today and provide 80 miles of charge in as little as 30 minutes while drivers enjoy quality food, drink and hospitality facilities at Marston’s sites – an important factor when choosing where to charge for more than a third (36%) of UK drivers.
Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey, said: “With the ban on the sales of new petrol and diesel cars less than 10 years away, it’s crucial to support EV drivers with the infrastructure that they want – rapid, convenient and accessible to all. Our partnership with Marston’s will continue to meet the needs of EV drivers and allow them to enjoy great food and drink facilities while they top up.”
Despite national lockdown restrictions, Osprey continued to deliver rapid EV charger installations for Marston’s in a COVID secure manner, enabling the 100th site milestone to be reached on schedule.
A SURGE IN EV DEMAND
The new research – a representative survey of 2,001 UK adults – unveiled today by Marston’s and Osprey, reveals an accelerating shift towards EVs and highlights some of the remaining barriers to adoption for UK drivers.
- Almost half (42%) expect to drive an EV in the next five years – equivalent to more than 16 million additional EVs on UK roads by 2025. This rises to 73% for 18-34 year olds.
- The number of public charging points and their availability (48%) and length of time it takes to charge a vehicle (43%) prove to be the biggest concerns with public charging infrastructure.
- Almost two thirds (59%) would prefer to use rapid public charging infrastructure compared to other charging speeds available.
- More than a third (36%) of people would be encouraged to use public EV charging if there were good quality food and drink facilities at EV charging sites.
- 38% are more concerned about air pollution as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A similar proportion (37%) are less likely to use public transport because of the pandemic, with over half of those (55%) likely to switch to a private car, potentially accelerating the shift to EVs.