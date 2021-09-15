InstaVolt commits to significant expansion of its UK presence

Leading EV charge point network InstaVolt today announces its commitment to UK EV customers with the expansion of its product offering and a pledge to install 10,000 InstaVolt chargers by 2030. The network has experienced record month-on-month growth since lockdown restrictions eased earlier in the year and is expanding existing sites to cope with demand.
With 1,000 chargers either active, in construction or in advanced stages of development, the InstaVolt network is far reaching and provides UK drivers with industry leading reliability at popular charging locations nationwide, through partnerships with brands including McDonald’s and Costa Coffee. This growth means InstaVolt is now the UK’s largest owner-operated public rapid network that is fully aligned with drivers to continue to provide best in class service.
The network also plans to install rapid chargers in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland through its existing corporate partnerships, in response to increased concern that charging infrastructure in both areas is lacking.
Speaking of the commitment, InstaVolt’s Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Keen comments: “I’m a big believer that we have to do more as an industry to improve confidence in the public charging network if we’re going to encourage drivers to adopt EVs. This involves changing the rhetoric that the public infrastructure isn’t fit for purpose. We changed the perception of public charging for the better when we installed our first chargers in 2017 and redefined what the customers expect in terms of reliability and ease of use. Now, we’re on track to deliver or exceed our earlier pledge of 5,000 rapid chargers by 2025 and are extending that plan to 10,000 units by 2030. Drivers trust us and our brand, and this is more reason to move away from fossil fuels.”
Keen continued: “as cars have returned to the roads post-lockdown, our network utilisation has rocketed, exceeding our own expectations. We’re delivering close to 1.5GWh per month – which is 100% from renewable sources – and we’re installing new chargers weekly. That’s almost 6 million miles of emissions free driving, which is making a sizeable dent in transports carbon emissions. Now we’re taking our network to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in response to growing customer demand in those regions.”
Expanding its product range, InstaVolt expects to include AC charger units within its network for the first time, as well as grow its power capabilities to 150kW at strategically identified roadside locations.