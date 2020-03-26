Pertemps: remote driver CPC training delivered

Pertemps have received confirmation from the Driver CPC accrediting body, JAUPT, that they can now deliver our CPC sessions online!
They have been receiving a high volume of calls from ex-drivers wanting to return to logistics in order to support the current demand the country is facing. The option to deliver Driver CPC Training online means Pertemps can ensure drivers remain compliant with the mandatory training whilst helping the country to keep moving.
To take advantage of this temporary change to Driver CPC Training, please view their Online DCPC Training Schedule below.
Sessions are being offered at £45 + VAT + £8.75 upload fee per driver, per session!
Should you have more than 7 delegates that you would like to log on to a single online session, they can offer a group rate of £300 + VAT + Upload fees to make this extremely cost effective for your business.
Online Driver CPC Training Schedule
March 2020:
- Monday 30th March
April 2020:
- Wednesday 1st April
- Friday 3rd April
- Saturday 4th April
- Tuesday 7th April
- Wednesday 8th April
- Thursday 9th April
- Tuesday 14th April
- Wednesday 15th April
- Friday 17th April
All online courses will begin at 08:00 hrs. A device such as a laptop or computer will be required with an internet connection and the ability to play sound.
If you would like to take advantage of this unique offering, please contact Pertemps to express your interest. You can also mail driver.training@pertemps.co.uk or call 01452 507737.
Further details can be found here.