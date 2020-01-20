Headline News

Disappointing festive drink & drug figures in Scotland

Monday, January 20, 2020 - 08:27
No Comments
1,032 Views
Breathalyser, Drink & Drug Driving, Drink Driving, Drug Driving, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Approximately one in 15 drivers stopped by Police Scotland over the festive period tested positive for alcohol or drugs.

The force’s festive drink and drug drive campaign ran between 1 December and 2 January and saw officers breathalyse 8,687 drivers at the roadside.

Drink & Drug

In total, 580 people were arrested for drink (395) or drug (185) driving offences – equating to just under 7%.

Of those caught drink driving, 29 drivers failed a breath test the morning after drinking.

The number of arrests is similar to the level recorded during the 2018/19 campaign – when 565 offences were detected from 8,632 tests.

Police Scotland describes the latest figures as ‘extremely disappointing’.

Chief supt Louise Blakelock, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “The dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are well known yet some drivers are still willing to take the risk.

“We will continue to take action against those who selfishly put others at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Our message is simple: the best approach is none.”

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s justice secretary, said: “It is staggering that some people are still reckless and selfish enough to take drugs or alcohol before getting behind the wheel of a car – putting themselves as well as other road users at risk.

“While responsibility for obeying the law rests solely with individual motorists, I commend those who took active steps to convince friends, relatives or colleagues not to drive with drink or drugs in their system – or who, perhaps in challenging circumstances, reported individuals they suspected of drink or drug driving to the police.

“They can take some comfort in knowing that they stood up for the law and for common sense and perhaps even prevented a tragedy from happening.

“I cannot stress that the laws are in place to keep everyone safe on Scotland’s roads and police officers will continue to tackle those they suspect to be committing driving offences.”

 

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Electric Fleets

The top five trends in electric fleets for 20...

Jan 20, 2020No Comments

As the UK works towards net zero emissions by 2050, new initiatives and policies are emerging that have provoked increased discussion surrounding the future of electric vehicles

UKTV invests £1m in ClickM...

UKTV has invested in online car repair marketplace Clickmechanic.com

Jan 20, 2020
Automated cone laying

Automated cone laying vehic...

Highways experts are developing pioneering technology to eliminate one

Jan 20, 2020
Company Car

What 2020 holds for the aut...

From the 2040 ban on petrol and diesel vehicles

Jan 20, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201520,334 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201919,638 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201918,840 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201818,192 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201818,084 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage