Headline News

Dangers of rushing HGV training too great.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - 11:52
No Comments
1,110 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver Shortage, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

The lorry driver shortage story is currently trending and global insurance provider, QBE, believes the risks of rushing through less experienced drivers to tackle the shortfall are severe.

HGV trainingJon Dye, Director of Underwriting – Motor at QBE, says increasing pressure to recruit more drivers and get deliveries moving may lead to increased road safety risks.

“Whilst recognising the current driver shortage crisis, the government plans to change how drivers obtain an HGV licence comes with increased risk. The combining of Class C and Class E tests is likely to mean that prospective drivers have less time to develop their hazard perception skills and research has shown that drivers are more likely to be involved in crashes involving speed and manoeuvring due to poorer hazard perception and familiarity with the vehicle.”

“To anticipate this risk, fleet operators should do all that they can to ensure that the right “person” undertakes licence acquisition training. Businesses need to recruit safe drivers, but it is often difficult to predict whether new drivers will demonstrate safe attitudes and behaviour on the job. QBE endorses systems such as DriverMetric’s Selection Driver Risk Index™, which is a psychometric assessment that provides a robust and validated approach for the recruitment and selection of safe and responsible drivers. Ensuring drivers are “buddied up” for a period of time, use of telematics data to monitor and manage performance and improve general driving standards, and providing ongoing coaching and support are all key to success.”

“The supply chain crisis in the UK clearly requires action but any changes to alleviate the pressure must fully consider the adequate learning and development of drivers to ensure safety on our roads and minimise the probability of serious accidents. Additional risk comes from drivers with a lack of experience and driving hours before being granted a licence.”

Tags
,

Related Article

used LCVs

ULEZ expansions fuels ‘record-breaking&...

Sep 14, 2021No Comments

Cox Automotive is reporting record-breaking demand for used LCVs at auction throughout August 2021 with no signs that figures are about to drop to normal seasonal levels.

Road to Zero

Gaps appear in fleet sector...

Dangerous gaps have appeared in the fleet market’s road

Sep 14, 2021
Earned Recognition

Earned recognition tops 100...

Almost 10% of the UK truck fleet is now

Sep 14, 2021
Whistl

Whistl approved as a UK Cus...

Whistl, the UKs leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, contact

Sep 14, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021210,642 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021126,504 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201959,700 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201832,778 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201830,492 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing