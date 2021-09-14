Dangers of rushing HGV training too great.

The lorry driver shortage story is currently trending and global insurance provider, QBE, believes the risks of rushing through less experienced drivers to tackle the shortfall are severe.
Jon Dye, Director of Underwriting – Motor at QBE, says increasing pressure to recruit more drivers and get deliveries moving may lead to increased road safety risks.
“Whilst recognising the current driver shortage crisis, the government plans to change how drivers obtain an HGV licence comes with increased risk. The combining of Class C and Class E tests is likely to mean that prospective drivers have less time to develop their hazard perception skills and research has shown that drivers are more likely to be involved in crashes involving speed and manoeuvring due to poorer hazard perception and familiarity with the vehicle.”
“To anticipate this risk, fleet operators should do all that they can to ensure that the right “person” undertakes licence acquisition training. Businesses need to recruit safe drivers, but it is often difficult to predict whether new drivers will demonstrate safe attitudes and behaviour on the job. QBE endorses systems such as DriverMetric’s Selection Driver Risk Index™, which is a psychometric assessment that provides a robust and validated approach for the recruitment and selection of safe and responsible drivers. Ensuring drivers are “buddied up” for a period of time, use of telematics data to monitor and manage performance and improve general driving standards, and providing ongoing coaching and support are all key to success.”
“The supply chain crisis in the UK clearly requires action but any changes to alleviate the pressure must fully consider the adequate learning and development of drivers to ensure safety on our roads and minimise the probability of serious accidents. Additional risk comes from drivers with a lack of experience and driving hours before being granted a licence.”