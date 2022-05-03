Headline News

Trucklink EU Secures DVSA Earned Recognition Accreditation

Trucklink EU secures DVSA Earned Recognition Accreditation

Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Trucklink EU is proud to officially become an ‘exemplary’ operator in the UK’s palletised freight distribution sector having been accredited on the DVSA’s highly prestigious Earned Recognition Scheme.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) Earned Recognition scheme is a scheme for all operators who can demonstrate a strong track record of compliance and adherence to standards. Operators must be able to show that they have robust systems and processes that promote effective and proactive transport management. Once successfully accepted into the scheme, operators will enjoy the benefit of a reduced burden of enforcement.

Operators who successfully achieve DVSA Earned Recognition status will possess a proven culture of compliance. By allowing DVSA to remotely monitor their compliance systems, checks can be carried out which will provide the assurance and confidence that the operator is effectively managing the transport operation and functioning in a compliant manner. In exchange, these operators may benefit from a reduced number of inconvenient and costly roadside checks and visits from enforcement officers thereby reducing the administrative burden of regulation on those who achieve high levels of compliance.

This scheme ensures that compliant operators with DVSA Earned Recognition status obtain best business value from the enforcement regime and creates a model that will drive up compliance and enable others to aspire to. It also enables DVSA to divert its resource to target the seriously and serially non-compliant where the risks to road safety are highest.

The road haulage company, which is a shareholder member of Pall-Ex, the No. 1 pallet network for quality pallet delivery and shipping, received its government endorsement last week, having proved both its drivers and vehicles meet the elevated standards of the scheme and demonstrating their commitment to compliance and best practice.

Trucklink EU has made considerable investments by updating systems and technology to ensure it met the standards demanded by the DVSA – which includes safety inspection records, MOT logs and measuring driver activity.

Nigel Todd, Managing Director of Trucklink EU, said: “I’m delighted to announce our achievement in securing the ‘DVSA Earned Recognition’ accreditation. This has been an intense journey of studying, implementing new technology, training, collaboration and scrutiny throughout our operations. The scheme will allow us to demonstrate to industry stakeholders and partners the excellent standards we adopt here at Trucklink EU.

“It’s strengthened our focus on compliance and demonstrates that road safety remains the highest priority for us.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to each and every member of staff here at Trucklink EU who have all played their part in securing this accreditation.

“We now look forward to continuing to work with the DVSA to make Britain’s road safer for everyone.”

