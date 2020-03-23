Headline News

Daimler Trucks & Buses maintaining its service network

Monday, March 23, 2020 - 09:26
Mercedes-Benz trucks, FUSO and Daimler Buses are doing everything possible to continue to supply their customers with spare parts and maintenance services in the current situation. Wherever organizationally possible – and subject to respective legal and official requirements – we pursue the clear goal of maintaining our service network across Europe with up to 3,000 centers. Corresponding plans are being drawn up for our own companies and for partner companies. The teams rely on pragmatic and uncomplicated solutions to keep our customers’ vehicles running and supplied with spare parts.

“Our colleagues in our service facilities make a significant contribution to ensuring our society can cope with the current state of emergency as well as possible, and we therefore thank these everyday heroes from the bottom of our hearts,” said Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler Truck AG.

Trucks and buses are particularly important given the current situation. Right now commercial vehicles for transport and logistics must be available to ensure supply and disposal, as well as emergency services. Therefore it is crucial that our service centers remain in operation wherever possible.

At the same time, all necessary measures are being taken by our company to ensure the protection of our customers and employees at our service locations that remain open.

