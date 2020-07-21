14 new DAF FTP XF for FLB Bulk Transport Services

FLB Bulk Transport Services, part of the FreshLinc Group, has taken delivery of 14 new DAF FTP XF 480 Space Cabs, supplied by local dealer Ford & Slater.
From their base in Spalding, Lincolnshire, FLB provide bulk transport services throughout the UK, transporting materials as wide-ranging as grain, sugar beet, aggregate, water and liquid fertiliser.
The new batch of vehicles join the operation and provide fleet diversity. FreshLinc Group Fleet Engineer, Andy Marchant, explained: “These vehicles give us the opportunity to run them on both our bulk and chilled operations when needed, maximising fleet utilisation at peak times. We opted for the DAF FTP XF model as the lightweight centre axle gives us maximum payload, helping us achieve our mission of ‘Every Pound Counts’, whilst still providing a great environment for our drivers.”
With custom livery and aluminium side skirts, Andy Marchant is also hoping the vehicles turn heads while out on the road: “I am always keen that our vehicles stand out from the crowd and look as good as they can. Not only are the side skirts aesthetically pleasing, they also provide a fuel saving benefit too. Additionally, the vehicles include full cat walks for enhanced driver safety and to cover the top of the fuel tank to prevent fuel theft.”
The vehicles are supplied to FLB Bulk Transport with full R&M by Ford & Slater, one of the UK’s largest DAF dealer groups with ten sites throughout Central and Eastern England, including a Spalding location. The relationship between the two companies was central to the decision making, as Andy Marchant concluded: “The service we receive from Ford & Slater is second to none. That coupled with the long-standing relationship we have with the DAF product gives us full confidence we have made the right decision”.