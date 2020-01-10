Headline News

DAF CF Electric drives 150,000 electric kilometres

Friday, January 10, 2020 - 08:54
No Comments
294 Views
DAF CF Electric, Electric Trucks, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

150,000 fully electric kilometres – almost four times around the earth. That is the extensive practical experience that DAF has now gained with its CF Electric at several customers. The sophisticated vehicles with VDL E-power-technology are used daily by customers for the transport of for example food and containers.

DAF CF Electric

The DAF CF Electric was named Green Truck Logistics Solution 2019 in June, a prestigious award for the deployment of promising, emerging technologies for innovative, sustainable logistics in Europe. More and more cities are expressing their intention to only allow emission-free and almost completely silent vehicles in their city centres soon. The DAF CF Electric is an answer to that.

Sales in limited numbers

It is one year ago that the first CF Electric was delivered and in the past period DAF gained lots of experience with in total six fully electric trucks. Among other things, this has resulted in a version that is internally referred to as ‘Phase 2’ and has a new generation of software and a new dashboard.

“We have now reached the point where we can start to sell the CF Electric in limited numbers,” said Richard Zink, member of the Board of Management and responsible for Marketing & Sales. “Think of a few dozen units on an annual basis. In order to guarantee excellent quality, we start up production in a controlled way. Simultaneously, we can thoroughly build up our service network, step-by-step. The CF Electric tractor unit is now available for customers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia. Depending on the local battery charging infrastructure and after-sales possibilities, sales in other parts of Europe will be considered.”

Business case

The use of the CF Electric has helped customers to determine the business case of an electric truck and experience what its use means in daily practice. Where in the first few weeks, they only used a limited part of their CF Electric’s 100 kilometres of range, some transport operators now drive around 250 kilometres a day with the vehicle. “It is a matter of planning your trips cleverly,” said Richard Zink. “The ability to quickly charge the batteries – with the right equipment fully charged in just over 30 minutes – means that additional kilometres are available quickly if required.

DAF CF Electric

18 hours per day, 7 days a week

DAF customers Jumbo, Simon Loos and Tinie Manders Transport from the Netherlands and Rhenus Group from Germany all have a CF Electric in their fleet. Also, at Tinie Manders, the electric truck is used very intensively: the tractor has already done more than 30,000 kilometres and runs seven days a week from six in the morning until midnight. Most are short trips in the Eindhoven region.

“The CF Electric is as reliable as any other DAF truck”, says Eveline Manders, co-director of Tinie Manders Transport. “Planning and driving an electric truck requires a different mindset. You must make sure that the route fits the truck – and not the other way around. Moreover, in order to optimally use the truck, it is important that you can charge the batteries during loading and unloading. If you take these two matters into account, the electric truck can be a great alternative for urban distribution.”

Recently, DAF and VDL Group announced that four fully electric, three-axle CF Electric refuse collection trucks will become operational, for the ‘zero emissions’ collection of residual products in urban areas.

DAF CF Electric — Technical specifications

Weight tractor:  9,700 kg
Electric motor: 210 kW
Torque: 2,000 Nm
Battery capacity: 170 kWh
Range completely charged vehicle approximately: 100 km
Fast-charging batteries 35 minutes (bij 300kW)

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

E-TECH

New Renault E-TECH world premiere at Brussels

Jan 10, 2020No Comments

At this year’s 2020 Brussels Motor Show, Groupe Renault will celebrate the world premiere of the All-New Clio E-TECH and All-New Captur E TECH Plug-in, electrified versions

FUSO Canter

Third FUSO Canter helps to ...

A charity in the north of Scotland is now

Jan 10, 2020
everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

2020 everywoman in Transpor...

The 2020 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards, launched

Jan 09, 2020
Bibby Distribution

Bibby Distribution complete...

Bibby Distribution is now operating a 100% Euro VI

Jan 09, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201519,968 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201919,242 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201918,552 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201817,874 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201817,730 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage