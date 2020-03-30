Southampton firms continue to choose Berlingo vans for their fleet

Two Southampton companies have continued to show brand loyalty towards Citroën by renewing their fleet deals with their local dealer, Wilmoths Southampton. The two fleets of award-winning Berlingo Vans will continue to support Rigfone Electrics Limited and Whelan Pest Prevention Limited in their day-to-day operations.
Rigfone Electrics Limited, an electrical contracting company has taken delivery of another four Berlingo BlueHDi 1000 M Enterprise vans, having taken another five on a previous agreement.
Bob Aslett, Director for Rigfone Electric Limited, said: “The work we do is varied and challenging at times, so we need vehicles capable of any task. For years we’ve found Citroën vans to be best suited to our needs, so there was only one place to call when it came to adding more vehicles to our growing fleet.”
Whelan Pest Prevention Limited likewise opted for Berlingo Van after a positive experience with earlier Citroën models. With its fleet vehicles covering more than 24,000 miles a year, Whelan Pest Prevention required a capable and reliable van for their needs. They had previously taken delivery of two Berlingo Vans in 100 S&S manual XL 950 Enterprise spec, taking its total fleet to five.
Sean Whelan, Director for Whelan Pest Prevention Limited, commented: “Reliability and low running costs were at the top of our priority list, alongside load capabilities and practicality. The Berlingo Van suits our needs perfectly, which made our choice very easy this year.”
The Berlingo Van features a payload of up to 1,000kg and a load volume of 4.40m3 for XL body versions. With a fuel economy of up to 54.0mpg, Berlingo Van is ideal for businesses looking for an economical and practical work companion.
Simon Peacock, Wilmoths Southampton’s Local Business Development Manager, said: “We’ve been supplying both businesses for years so it was fantastic to see them returning to us once again when it came time to renew their fleets. Our award-winning van fleet continues to offer all the solutions to both businesses, which have very stringent requirements on what they need from their vehicles.”
In ‘Enterprise’ trim, Berlingo Van’s features include air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control with variable speed limiter, an alarm, electric folding door mirrors, tyre pressure monitoring, EXTENSO® modular folding passenger seat with load through bulkhead, front fog lights, DAB radio with 8-inch colour touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play™.