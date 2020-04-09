Citroën UK boosts National Grid with new Berlingo van fleet

National Grid, one of the world’s largest investor-owned energy companies, and supplier of electricity and gas to UK homes and businesses, has taken delivery of 20 Citroën Berlingo BlueHDi 75 M Enterprise Vans for its UK operations. Based out of its Warwick offices, the vans will travel throughout the UK as part of National Grid’s maintenance fleet.
The 20 Berlingo Vans were supplied by Robins & Day Birmingham North, and were chosen by National Grid thanks to their combination of load space, equipment levels and low running costs. The M specification BlueHDi 75 Enterprise Vans come with a payload of up to 1,000kg and a load volume of 3.30m3, making the vans amongst the most versatile and practical in their class. The load capacity is enhanced by the availability of Citroën’s Overload Indicator technology, which alerts drivers when nearing, or exceeding, the maximum payload.
David Morss, Corporate Sales Manager for Groupe PSA UK, commented: “We’re very happy to announce that National Grid has chosen Citroën as a fleet partner. The Berlingo Van continues to win awards for its class-leading space, practicality and low running costs, making it an ideal vehicle to help maintain the country’s electric grid.
“National Grid are a valued, long-term customer, but it’s always rewarding to supply a new batch of vans. As a high profile business at the very heart of UK infrastructure, our vans will be very visible on UK roads.”
Under WLTP testing, Berlingo Van achieves up to 54.0mpg, making it an ideal choice for fleet buyers. The Enterprise specification brings standard equipment including air conditioning, rear parking sensors, cruise control with variable speed limiter, an alarm, electric folding door mirrors, tyre pressure monitoring, EXTENSO® modular folding passenger seat with load-through bulkhead, front fog lights, DAB radio with 8-inch colour touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play™.