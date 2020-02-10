Headline News

First electric van prototypes in build at LEVC

Monday, February 10, 2020 - 10:16
The first prototypes of the new van from London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) are now being built at the company’s state-of-the-art factory in Ansty, Coventry, ahead of its debut at this year’s CV show on the 28th April.

Due to the advanced manufacturing flexibility of the LEVC factory, it has been possible to build these verification prototypes on the same line, fully integrated with current TX production.

The prototypes will be deployed as test vehicles and undergo a strict development and homologation programme including hot and cold climate testing, durability and crash testing.

LEVC’s electric van is constructed using the same lightweight aluminium architecture as its TX electric taxi – 30% lighter than a conventional steel body, resistant to any form of rust and pound for pound can absorb twice the crash energy of mild steel.

It also shares class-leading manoeuvrability with a city-friendly turning circle of just 10.1m and, most importantly for drivers and fleet operators, the LEVC electric van will offer class leading total cost of ownership.

LEVCJoerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, commented: “Prototype stage is an important milestone in our new electric van’s development process as we stay on track towards full production in Q4.  This new van satisfies the growing demand zero-emissions vehicles in the 1-tonne segment, currently dominated by diesel products, and combines this with extended mileage capability to totally eliminate any range-anxiety.  It’s an intelligent green mobility solution for any commercial vehicle operator.”

Using the proven TX e-City range extender technology, LEVC’s new van will set new standards in green logistics with 80 miles (130km) of emissions free driving and an extended electrically driven total range of over 370 miles (600km).   Owing to its flexible range, it offers a ‘distribution to door’ – not just last mile – service, providing the critical link between out of town depots and city centres.

