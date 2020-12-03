Headline News

Jamaican Bobsleigh Team take to the slopes in MINI Convertible

Thursday, December 3, 2020 - 08:25
No Comments
690 Views
BMW, Manufacturer News, Mini, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

With lockdown hampering traditional training techniques, the Jamaican Bobsleigh Team have had to get creative and take their rigorous regime to the slopes with a MINI Convertible.

MINI Convertible

The team, including sled pilot Shanwayne Stephens, 30, Dy’Neal Fe’ssal, 28, and Matthew Wilson, 30, have taken their training to another level and hit the UK’s largest indoor slope at The Snow Centre, Hemel Hempstead.

The trio pushed the MINI Convertible, wrapped in the unmissable colours of the Jamaican flag, up and down the snowy incline for the ultimate resistance training, aiming to get an edge on their competition ahead of their gruelling winter schedule.

Shanwayne said “This second lockdown has been even harder on our training. Matt and Dy’Neal are new to the team so we’re focusing on gelling together as a team and getting them up to speed – they have never been in a bobsled or even seen one yet! Pushing the MINI here may seem like a bit of fun but this has been an important exercise, just being on ice is completely different to training in the summer – the toll on your body is entirely different and you use energy in different ways. The Snow Centre is only -3 degrees, that’s pretty mild compared to what we’re normally in, and they’re already complaining about the cold!”

In summer during lockdown 1.0 Shanwayne and other fellow teammate Nimroy Turgott kept up their fitness by building a home gym and using the MINI as a makeshift prowler.

Currently training to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, as well as various competitions across North America and Europe this season, the team’s next major event will be the World Championships in Lake Placid, New York, in February 2021.

Shanwayne added “We have a big task ahead of us, but it is doable”.

 

Tags
,

Related Article

Jaama Key2

Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions implements ...

Dec 03, 2020No Comments

Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions has rolled out its new Jaama Key2 asset and fleet management platform featuring innovative industry-leading commercial vehicle compliance scheduling functionality. Fleet compliance is

Knowles Transport

Knowles Transport a perfect...

A three-year partnership between Cambridgeshire-based Knowles Transport and The

Dec 03, 2020
Tarraco e-HYBRID

SEAT electrifies its large ...

SEAT’s range of electrified vehicles continues to expand as

Dec 03, 2020
HGV traffic

HGV traffic returns to pre-...

HGV traffic is the only type of motor transport

Dec 02, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202016,632 Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201916,542 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201916,014 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201915,936 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201915,678 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing