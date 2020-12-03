Jamaican Bobsleigh Team take to the slopes in MINI Convertible

With lockdown hampering traditional training techniques, the Jamaican Bobsleigh Team have had to get creative and take their rigorous regime to the slopes with a MINI Convertible.
The team, including sled pilot Shanwayne Stephens, 30, Dy’Neal Fe’ssal, 28, and Matthew Wilson, 30, have taken their training to another level and hit the UK’s largest indoor slope at The Snow Centre, Hemel Hempstead.
The trio pushed the MINI Convertible, wrapped in the unmissable colours of the Jamaican flag, up and down the snowy incline for the ultimate resistance training, aiming to get an edge on their competition ahead of their gruelling winter schedule.
Shanwayne said “This second lockdown has been even harder on our training. Matt and Dy’Neal are new to the team so we’re focusing on gelling together as a team and getting them up to speed – they have never been in a bobsled or even seen one yet! Pushing the MINI here may seem like a bit of fun but this has been an important exercise, just being on ice is completely different to training in the summer – the toll on your body is entirely different and you use energy in different ways. The Snow Centre is only -3 degrees, that’s pretty mild compared to what we’re normally in, and they’re already complaining about the cold!”
In summer during lockdown 1.0 Shanwayne and other fellow teammate Nimroy Turgott kept up their fitness by building a home gym and using the MINI as a makeshift prowler.
Currently training to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, as well as various competitions across North America and Europe this season, the team’s next major event will be the World Championships in Lake Placid, New York, in February 2021.
Shanwayne added “We have a big task ahead of us, but it is doable”.