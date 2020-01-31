Great British Fleet Awards 2020: The full list of winners

The fleet industry’s leading managers, service companies and cars/vans have taken top titles at today’s Great British Fleet Awards at a prestigious ceremony in London.
Held as part of the 2020 Great British Fleet Event, the awards are now in their second year and follow on from the Fleet World Honours in recognising those at the top of their game in the fleet sector.
Judged by an expert panel of Fleet World Group editors, the 35 categories sought to recognise innovative new products and services which cut costs, streamline operations and contribute to safer, more fuel-efficient fleets.
Commenting on the awards, Fleet World editor Martyn Collins said: “Fleet World’s Great British Fleet Awards, celebrates the cars and vans of the year, industry innovations and even individuals, then celebrates them. Despite a challenging year, entries were plentiful, so judging took some time but I’m very happy with the results. I’d like to add my personal congratulations to all the well-deserving winners.”
SUPPLIER INNOVATION AWARDS:
- Innovation in Green Travel: Winner – SGFleet. Highly commended – E-Car Club (Ubeeqo)
- Innovation in Technology: Winner – Vision Track. Highly commended – Jaama
- Innovation in Cost Reduction: Winner – Smart Fleet Solutions. Highly commended – Free 2 Move Lease
- Innovation in Customer Service: Winner – The Automobile Association. Highly commended – Zenith
- Innovation in Remarketing: Winner – ADESA. Highly commended – Aston Barclay
- Innovation in Risk Management: Winner – DAVIS. Highly commended – eDriving
- Innovation in SMR: Winner – ARI Fleet. Highly commended – Fleet Service GB
- Innovation in Telematics: Winner – Trakm8. Highly Commended – Airmax Remote
FLEET MANAGER AWARDS:
- Financial Superstar: Brecon Beacons National Park Authority
- Operational Fleet Superstar: Altrad Services UK
- Fleet HR Superstar: JM Hall Couriers Ltd
- Fleet Management Superstar: East of England Co-Op
- Eco Superstar: Milk & More
VAN AWARDS:
- Small Van of the Year: Ford Transit Courier
- Compact High-Cube Van of the Year: Citroën Berlingo/Peugeot Partner/Vauxhall Combo
- Medium Van of the Year: Renault Trafic/Nissan NV300/Fiat Professional Talento
- Large Van of the Year: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- Pickup of the Year: Ford Ranger
- Light Truck of the Year: Isuzu Grafter
- Green Van of the Year: Ford Transit PHEV
- VFW Van of the Year: Ford Transit PHEV
- VFW Van Manufacturer of the Year: Ford
BEST FLEET CARS:
- Best Fleet Supermini: Renault Clio
- Best Lower Medium Fleet Car: BMW 1 Series
- Best Upper Medium Fleet Car: Škoda Superb
- Best Fleet Compact Executive Car: BMW 3 Series
- Best Fleet Executive Car: Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Best Fleet Small SUV: Škoda Kamiq
- Best Fleet Medium SUV: Range Rover Evoque
- Best Fleet Large SUV: SEAT Tarraco
- Best Green Fleet Car: Renault Zoe
- Fleet Technology Award: Hyundai
- Fleet Rising Star: Volvo
- Fleet Manufacturer of the Year: BMW
- Best New Fleet Car: BMW 3 Series
Author: Natalie Middleton