Mock trial highlights importance of fleet safety

Businesses in Wirral have participated in a mock trial, gaining an understanding of the potential consequences they face if one of their drivers is involved in a collision.
Organised by Wirral Council’s road safety team as part of its Mind Your Business initiative, the trial addressed the causes of road traffic collisions, how businesses can make mistakes and the need to manage company policy and procedures.
A total of 75 business representatives attended the trial, which took place at Wallasey Town Hall Chamber thanks to funding from the Road Safety Trust.
They were addressed by a number of speakers, including John Lawrence, an independent specialist fleet risk advisor, and Frank Rogers, head of just motor laws at Kirwans Solicitors.
Following the trial, the possible penalties that could be faced, by both the employee and the employer, were discussed.
Cllr Liz Grey, Wirral Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “I am pleased that events like this are delivered to promote the importance of staying safe on our roads – and delivered not just to drivers themselves but to local businesses through the Mind Your Business project.
“Every effort made to improve the safety of residents on our roads, whether that be driving for work or otherwise, is invaluable.”
Jane Kennedy, Merseyside police and crime commissioner, said: “I’m pleased to support Wirral Council as they work with employers to make our region’s roads safer.
“Every death or serious injury on the roads of Merseyside is one too many. Here on Merseyside, too many people are involved in accidents, knocked off their motorbikes and cycles, or are injured in their cars every year.”
Mind Your Business was launched by Wirral’s road safety team in 2015 to educate local businesses and employees about the importance of staying safe on the roads. For further information on Mind Your Business project, email Wirral Council’s road safety team.